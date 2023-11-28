UPDATED: Former VDT Publisher Keith Blevins dies

Nov. 27—VALDOSTA — Former Valdosta Daily Times Publisher Keith Blevins died Saturday morning at the age of 75.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Chuck Owens and the Rev. Dennis Massie officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel.

Blevins came to Valdosta as publisher in December 1994 and served until January 1996. He returned to the role in April 2001. In 2003 he was promoted to vice president/division manager for CNHI, the company that owns the Valdosta Daily Times, but he retained his role as publisher of the VDT. On Dec. 31, 2004, he became chief operating officer of CNHI and relocated to the corporate headquarters in Alabama. He retired as COO in December 2015.

Former colleagues remembered Blevins for his kindness and the way he supported them during his time here.

"Keith was both a friend and boss," said John "Sandy" Sanders. "He named me publisher of the Times, following him. This was one of the proudest days of my newspaper career.

"One thing I learned from Keith early on was when he asked a work question and he said, 'You look like a deer staring into headlights,' he was not suggesting we share hunting stories."

Sanders added, "In friendship and work, Keith always had your back."

Sanders was followed as publisher by Jeff Masters, who also remembered Blevins fondly.

"He was one of the good guys," Masters said.

Masters worked under Blevins when the latter was the South Georgia division manager. When Masters was promoted to division manager of North Georgia, he worked across the hall from Blevins at the VDT office. Blevins' promotion to COO made him Masters' boss again.

"Working beside him was great and working for him was great," Masters said. "He taught me a lot. ... He helped you when you needed help and he challenged you when you needed challenging."

Masters said he didn't stay in close contact, but Blevins continued to live in Valdosta so the two would run into one another in town from time to time.

Blevins started in newspapers in the 1970s in his native West Virginia. That's where he crossed paths with a young cartoonist-turned-reporter, Dean Poling.

"I first heard of Keith while working in the twin cities of Bluefield, W.Va.-Va., where he operated an independent newspaper back in the 1980s," said Poling, who recently retired as editor of the Valdosta Daily Times. "He was always proud of the independent spirit of that paper, and it was a fine publication."

Poling was a reporter at the VDT when Blevins arrived in 1994, and he was still working in the newsroom when Blevins returned in 2001.

"He fiercely understood the importance of local news and the independence of the newsroom from the business side of newspapers," Poling said. "He often visited the newsroom to either provide a news tip or ask for the latest updates on a breaking story."

Poling also remembered Blevins' other talent.

"A great singer," he said. "He performed in local shows and with local bands."

Debbie Rennard was Blevins' administrative assistant and recalled him as very caring and kind. She said he wanted to make sure everyone was the best they could be.

"I think he knew a little bit about every department," Rennard said.

Even after he was promoted to the corporate office, she said, he'd call back to ask her to do one thing or another for him.

"Company President Donna Barrett said I spoiled him," she said, chuckling at the memory.