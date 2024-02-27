Updated: Four wildfires burn more than 240,000 acres in Texas Panhandle

Updated at 3:10 p.m. reflecting a new acreage total.

Four major wildfires that began amid Monday's red flag alert conditions have already engulfed more than 245,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle, with little chance of slowing soon any time soon.

The largest of the fires, Smokehouse Creek in Stinnett, has singlehandedly burned more than 200,000 acres, doubling from 100,000 Tuesday morning and is zero percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Grapevine Creek, just southeast of Pampa, has burned 30,000 acres and is 15% contained; Windy Deuce along Lake Meredith in Fritch has burned 8,000 acres and is 20% contained; Juliet Pass near Claude has burned 3,000 acres and is 90% contained.

Officials across the affected region are urging residents to relocate.

Moore and Potter counties ordered mandatory evacuations for all residents early afternoon as the fire continued to spread and wind speeds remained high.

Hemphill County Sheriff's Office Brent Clapp wrote in a Facebook post that "it is strongly suggested to evacuate Canadian." The evacuation point is the AgriLife Center in Wheeler, according to the post, after announcing just minutes prior that the evacuation route to Higgins was no longer available as Highway 60 between Glazier and Higgins was shut down.

The National Weather Service offices in Lubbock and Amarillo issued fire weather warnings and high wind warnings through Tuesday night. Conditions were expected to improve going into Wednesday, when wind speeds will drop to around 10 mph, although low moisture will persist.

Map: Texas fire tracker

The fire tracker provides a map with pinpoint locations of each fire and also shows where red flag warnings are in effect, among other information. You can also click on each point to see detailed information on the fire in that area.

If you can't see the map above, click on this link.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Four wildfires burn more than 240,000 acres in Texas Panhandle