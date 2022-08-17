UPDATED: Frederick man arrested on Cambridge murder charge

Aug. 17—A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly killing and shooting a Cambridge man in April, police said.

Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of A'Corie Young, 20, of Cambridge, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

He was also charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

Online court records show Molock will be represented by an attorney in the Dorchester County Public Defender's Office. The public defender's office did not want to comment on the case.

On April 10, at around 3 a.m, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge and found a man — later identified as Young — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a state police news release at that time said.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Young's death as a homicide, Wednesday's new release from state police said.

Maryland State Police investigators were asked to lead the investigation, the release said.

On Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office assisted U.S. Marshals in Molock's arrest in the 6900 block of Brighton Court in Ballenger Creek, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell, U.S. Marshals did extensive surveillance on Molock until they figured out his routine.

At around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Molock without incident as he exited the residence, the release said.

Molock was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he's waiting to be taken to Dorchester County, the state police news release on Wednesday said.

A second man was arrested in Cambridge on Wednesday morning in connection with the same homicide, the release said.

Tamar Jawayne Collins, 22, of Cambridge, was charged with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

There was no attorney listed for Collins on online court records.

