Updated: Frederick police officer fires gun after finding two people shooting at each other, police say

Dec. 10—A Frederick police officer who saw two people shooting at each other on Friday night fired a gun at one of them, the department said.

No one was hit by any gunfire, Frederick police spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview.

The initial report to police, at about 8:20 p.m., was that there had been multiple gunshots in the first block of South Market Street, near West All Saints Street, Etzler said.

The report was that two people were in a confrontation that escalated to the point of them shooting at each other, according to a press release from the department.

An officer who arrived at the scene and saw the exchange between the two people fired a department-issued gun at one of them, but did not hit them, he said.

One of the two people who were shooting at each other put down their gun and raised their hands to surrender, Etzler said. They were taken into custody.

The other person fled.

Police said they think this was an isolated incident between the two people and not related to Friday evening's Kris Kringle Procession, which was held downtown.

The person who was apprehended will face charges related to the gun and possession of crack and cocaine, Etzler said. Police are not yet identifying that person.

Parts of South Market, West All Saints and Ice streets were closed off while police investigated.

Etzler said Montgomery County police have been called in to investigate the Frederick officer's use of a gun. Frederick police did not identify the officer who fired their gun.

Frederick police will continue to investigate the original case involving gunshots.

"The Frederick Police Department is committed to ensuring the general public feels safe at all times," Police Chief Jason Lando said in the press release. "We realize tonight's incident in our downtown corridor shortly after the Kris Kringle parade was concerning to residents.

"Thankfully, no one was injured as a result. Further, we can confirm that there is no current threat to the general public, and our officers and detectives are doing everything in their power to apprehend the other individual in this incident."

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or video footage to call them at 301-600-2102.

News-Post Editor Andrew Schotz contributed to this story.

