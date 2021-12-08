UPDATED: Fugitive Shetler arrested near Seward; New Florence man was acquitted in 2015 fatal shooting of police officer

Dec. 8—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A New Florence man acquitted in the fatal 2015 shooting of a St. Clair Township police officer faces aggravated assault charges, accused of attacking deputies trying to apprehend him on a probation violation, Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said.

Ray Shetler Jr., 37, was allegedly high on meth, and combative — head-butting a county sheriff's deputy and scuffling with others — before he was taken into custody Tuesday night, Albert said.

The injured deputy sustained a concussion, state police wrote.

Shetler was declared a fugitive last week after he failed a drug test and missed a probation hearing tied to a theft-related charge from the New Florence shooting, which claimed the life of Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in the fall of 2015.

Albert said law enforcement received several tips about Shetler being spotted in Seward, and two deputies trained to execute warrants and a state trooper responded to a St. Clair Township mobile home to discover Shetler inside.

The property's owner told police Shetler wasn't inside the Shrum Road mobile home but gave them consent to search it, Trooper Daniel Poponick wrote in an affidavit.

Inside, they found Shetler hiding under a folded futon and several blankets, Poponick said.

Shetler is accused of head-butting one of the deputies while he was attempting to take him into custody, causing the man to drop his handcuffs, Poponick wrote.

The injured deputy sustained shoulder and face injuries and is recovering, Albert told media during a press conference inside Westmoreland County courthouse.

Shetler was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being transferred to Pittsburgh for surgery for an eye-socket fracture, Albert said.

The sheriff said Shetler also appeared to have received nose and forehead injuries.

"When you get someone who's on meth, his pain tolerance is high, he appears to have his strength enhanced, that's why it takes so many people," Albert said.

He said people are quick to question the amount of time it takes to apprehend an uncooperative person — but it's not a simple process.

"When you're dealing with cases like this and defendants (aren't cooperative), it isn't easy to apprehend them," he said.

Shetler was not reachable for comment Wednesday.

He remained in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from his injuries and is being guarded by two deputies, Albert said.

Defense attorney Marc Daffner withdrew his name from representing Shetler on Monday.

Shetler was acquitted in 2018 following a more than week-long, high-profile case about the fatal gunshot that claimed Reed, a Hollsopple man who arrived at the scene of a domestic altercation involving Shetler.

Shetler went outside with a long rifle was was in the yard when Reed arrived, ignoring calls to drop the weapon and then exchanging fire — striking the officer.

Shetler testified in court he did not know who was pointing the weapon at him that night.

He fled the scene after that shooting, saying he believed he was in danger — and was caught and arrested swimming across the Conemaugh River.

A jury found him not guilty on his most serious counts but convicted him for stealing a vehicle after leaving the shooting scene.

Shetler was serving probation for that act when his arrest warrant was issued for failing to appear for a probation hearing.

On Facebook, Reed's widow, Rosemarie, lamented the fact Shetler was on the run earlier this week before hearing the news the New Florence man was apprehended.

"I hope they throw the book at him," she wrote.