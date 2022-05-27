UPDATED: FW man charged with terroristic threat of WISD elementary campus

May 27—A Fort Worth man was arrested by Hudson Oaks police who say he threatened to take a gun to Mary Martin Elementary Wednesday.

"This morning we received confirmation from the Hudson Oaks Police Department that the individual was detained and arrested on Oakridge Drive yesterday afternoon," according to a letter sent out Thursday by Mary Martin Principal Amy Crippen. "I can also tell you that the individual who reported this alleged threat contacted the Hudson Oak Police Department. We were not aware of the situation until we were notified by the police. However, once we learned of this situation, we immediately implemented additional safety protocols to prevent this individual from entering our campus."

Hudson Oaks police responded around 9 a.m. Wednesday to a convenience store on Fort Worth Highway, where a witness told officers Cliff Alan Lightfoot, 51, had made statements during a conversation that were perceived to be threats of violence toward an elementary school, according to a press release.

HOPD identified Lightfoot from videos and still images and issued a warrant for terroristic threat. Lightfoot's vehicle was located by police later that day in the 500 block of N. Oakridge Drive and he was arrested during a traffic stop. No firearms were located in his possession or in his vehicle, according to the press release.

Parker County Jail records show Lightfoot bonded out the next day on a $5,000 cash bond.