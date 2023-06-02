UPDATED: Good Thunder stabbing suspect faces attempted murder charges

Jun. 2—MANKATO — A Good Thunder man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that left a woman with 36 stab wounds Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Lee Murilla, 33, faces felonies for first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, second-degree murder without premeditation, kidnapping, first-degree assault and fleeing police. The charges were filed Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The woman was in stable condition at Mankato's hospital as of Friday, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The complaint states the stab wounds were on her legs, arms, hands, face, back, neck, chest and stomach.

A caller reportedly contacted police 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, saying Murilla and the woman were doing methamphetamine and he had hit the woman in the face before driving off. Murilla reportedly drove back by the caller's house on the sidewalk.

Several more calls came in reporting Murilla's erratic driving, including running through stop signs and red lights. Murilla drove onto Highway 169, leading law enforcement on an extensive pursuit, which at one point had to be called off due to safety concerns.

A phone inside the vehicle helped law enforcement track down Murilla again near Riverfront Drive and Main Street. At one point Murilla drove through yards near Washington Elementary School, where Officer Dakota Wendell reported seeing children playing outside.

Wendell advised the children to go inside and continued the pursuit, according to the complaint. After a winding chase continued onto Goodyear Avenue, a dead-end road, police officer Courtney Walker used his squad car to ram Murilla's vehicle, causing it to flip over on its roof. Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal had advised officers to "take out" the vehicle.

Walker, who has 12 years of law enforcement experience, sustained minor injuries.

The woman came out of the vehicle covered in blood and collapsed, the complaint states. Detective Michael Sack, Agent Alex Nelson and Sheriff Jeff Wersal picked her up and ran her to a waiting ambulance, the complaint states.

Six of the stab wounds were reportedly life threatening, and a large knife was found in the vehicle.

After some time, Murilla exited the vehicle and was taken to Mankato's hospital. A doctor asked him if he used the knife on the woman and reported Murilla said he tried to but she kicked him.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents then spoke with Murilla and reported him saying he remembered cars following him and hearing police sirens. Law enforcement officers took Murilla into custody after he was treated at the hospital.

A friend of the woman's reportedly told investigators she heard Murilla say he was going to stab her and asked where he should cut her first. The complaint indicates investigators believe the woman sustained her injuries after the vehicle flipped.

Prosecutors on Friday filed an intent to seek an aggravated sentence against Murilla, meaning he'd receive a longer sentence.

Murilla's criminal record includes convictions for second-degree attempted murder without premeditation in 2013 in Blue Earth County and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2009 in Brown County.

