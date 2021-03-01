UPDATED: Groton Town Police issue shelter-in-place order at mobile home park

Mar. 1—GROTON — Town Police have issued a shelter-in-place order to neighbors due to a report of a despondent man at the Long Cove Trailer Park at 1290 North Road, also known as Route 117.

Police said they put out the order to shelter in place at a safe location late Sunday afternoon as a precautionary measure. The park is located north of Route 184.

"At approximately 4:35 pm, members of the Groton Police Department patrol division responded to 1260 North Road, the Long Cove Trailer Park, for a despondent male," the police department disclosed on its Facebook page.

Trailers in the vicinity were evacuated, and there are currently no injuries reported, according to police.

"Officers remain on scene and are continuing to attempt to establish contact with the individual," the department stated. "State Police ESU personnel have also arrived on scene to provide assistance."

No other details were available from police.