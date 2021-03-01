UPDATED: Groton Town Police lift shelter-in-place order at mobile home park

Sten Spinella, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—GROTON — Town Police have lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued Sunday due to a report of a despondent man at the Long Cove Trailer Park at 1290 North Road, also known as Route 117.

The order was lifted early Monday morning. Police had no further information as to whether the man had been found.

Police said they put out the order to shelter in place at a safe location late Sunday afternoon as a precautionary measure. The park is located north of Route 184.

"At approximately 4:35 pm, members of the Groton Police Department patrol division responded to 1260 North Road, the Long Cove Trailer Park, for a despondent male," the police department disclosed on its Facebook page.

Trailers in the vicinity had been evacuated, residents were allowed to return home by Monday morning. There were no injuries reported, according to police.

