Updated: Heavy winds lead to tens of thousands of power outages, school closures

Dec. 18—Gusty winds on Monday morning knocked out power to tens of thousands of Connecticut homes and prompted school closures and delays across the region.

School districts in Lisbon, Montville, Norwich, Preston, Sprague, Stonington, Colchester and Voluntown had canceled classes with the Salem district ordering a two-hour delay to start of school.

Heavy rain and fierce wind gusts knocked out power at approximately 4,000 Norwich residences, Norwich Public Utilities representatives said in a Monday morning social media post.

Roughly 1,500 customers in the Laurel Hill section of the city were without power, as were 1,100 customers near Roosevelt Avenue. Outages were also reported on West Main Street, Shady Lane, North Wawecus and Manwaring Road.

NPU spokesman Chris Riley said the outages mainly were caused by downed tree limbs on wires. Tree-cutting crews need to clear debris before power crews can restore power.

Riley urged customers to be aware that any downed power line should be considered a live wire. Anyone seeing a downed wire is asked to call 911 to report it.

Eversource reported 83,038 customers without power as of 10:15 a.m., including 1,097 in Montville.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for southern Connecticut through noon today. Sustained winds of between 29-34 mph are predicted with gusts over 60 mph possible.

Norwich Public Works Director Patrick McLauhlin said at 9:30 a.m. that no roads were closed in the city. Norwich has received less than 3 inches of rain through early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reported the flood-prone Yantic River was at 7.6 feet as of 9:45 a.m. Monday and is expected to crest at 9.9 feet, above the 9.5-foot level for moderate flooding.

Twitter

In New London, the Cross Sound Ferry suspended service for Monday. A section of Bank Street was blocked off to traffic due to rising water and firefighters were being dispatched for reports of flooding basements across the city.

New rainfall of up to inch of rain is possible on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.