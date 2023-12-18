Updated: Heavy winds, power outages expected Sunday night into Monday

Dec. 17—A "very potent storm system" could bring wind gusts as high as 65 mph Sunday into Monday, and will leave some New London County residents without power, Western Connecticut State University's chief meteorologist Gary Lessor said Sunday.

Along with gusts, sustained winds will be about 20 to 25 mph, he said.

Lessor said the storm will drop between 2 and 4 inches of rain on the county, with the possibility of 5 inches in certain places. Rain will be heavy overnight and in the morning, and will taper off Monday afternoon, he said.

The National Weather Service has issued two warnings for New London County: a high wind warning that will end at noon Monday and a coastal flood warning that will end at 6 p.m. Monday. Additionally, Lessor said he expects the service to issue a flood watch "at some point."

Shoreline residents should expect mild to moderate coastal flooding during high tide Monday, at about 1:29 p.m., he added.

The Cross Sound Ferry service, which travels from New London to Orient Point on Long Island, announced on its website that it has canceled all Monday departures in anticipation of the predicted wind and sea conditions.