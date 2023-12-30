UPDATED: High-risk sex offender living in Grand Forks, police say

Dec. 29—GRAND FORKS — A level three, or high-risk, sex offender was hired at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch thrift store, but was immediately fired after the organization learned of his sex offender status.

Steven Michael Korb, 35, was convicted of corrupting a minor in 2010. According to the North Dakota sex offender registry, Korb sexually assaulted a 14-year-old while she was intoxicated.

The Grand Forks Police Department issued a press release notifying the public that Korb had been hired at the thrift store, which is located at 2017 DeMers Ave.

Tammy Noteboom, vice president of communications at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, reached out to the Herald after the notification was published online.

"We were unaware until we saw the headlines in the paper, and we terminated his employment immediately," Noteboom said.

The GFPD press release said Korb was employed at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, but he specifically worked at the thrift store. His first day was Dec. 26.

"We have different background check requirements for our thrift stores than our campuses," she said. "It's a really big difference, and we want people to know that a high-risk sex offender would never be able to get through the background checks to work with our kids."

The North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee assigned Korb as high-risk, so he will be required to register as an offender for the rest of his life.

He currently lives at 409 Cherry St. No. 1.

There are 105 offenders — either sex offenders or offenders against children — living, working or attending school in Grand Forks, the release said.

Seven are assigned as high-risk.

High-risk offenders are contacted every 30 days to verify their status. Additional information about North Dakota sex offenders can be found at

www.sexoffender.nd.gov

.