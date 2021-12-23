UPDATED: Information sought after woman dies following major accident

Dec. 23—Justice Dean Moore, 21, was taken into custody by Weatherford police Wednesday morning and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

During an interview with police, Moore made statements that indicated he had direct involvement in causing the accident that resulted in the woman's death, according to a news release. Moore was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the crash.

Moore was transported to the Parker County jail without incident and was booked in on all three charges. Investigators are still working a very active case involving Moore. Further information will be available later.

Below is the original story:

WEATHERFORD — Weatherford police investigators are seeking information after a woman was found injured following a major accident on Fort Worth Highway early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 1:30 a.m. and found an off-duty officer administering first aid to a 36-year-old woman. Officers were advised a 21-year-old man had flagged down the off-duty officer earlier and told him the female was injured because of an accident.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and transported to the medical examiner to determine identification and cause of death.

While officers were on scene investigating the accident, the male who had flagged down the off-duty officer was determined to have been involved in the accident as well. Officers determined the deceased female had been driving a black in color 2006 Chrysler 300 and the male subject was driving a blue in color 2018 Dodge Challenger. Officers determined the two vehicles collided in the 2400 block of Fort Worth Highway while travelling westbound from the Hudson Oaks area. Exact cause of the accident and the injuries to the female are still under active investigation.

While officers were in the process of investigating the accident, the male fled the scene in the Dodge Challenger leading officers from Weatherford PD and deputies from Parker County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit. The pursuit continued to the courthouse square where the Dodge Challenger struck the stone wall at the northwest portion of the square. The male subject then fled the area on foot.

At approximately 5 a.m., Weatherford police located the 21-year-old male and placed him under arrest for felony evading with a vehicle. The male subject had visible injuries and was transported to a medical facility. He was later released and is currently being interviewed by investigators for his involvement in the fatality accident.

Investigators are seeking any information from the public regarding events that led up to the fatal incident. Investigators believe shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday the 36-year-old female left a residence in the Hudson Oaks area driving her black Chrysler 300 with the 21-year-old male following in his blue Dodge Challenger. Investigators believe they drove on the south service road of I-20 heading east, turned left (north) onto Hudson Oaks Blvd., stopping at the signal light at the intersection of Fort Worth Highway and Hudson Oaks Blvd.

It is believed they then drove west on Fort Worth Highway through the city of Hudson Oaks to where the accident occurred.

At this time there are no known witnesses to any of the events that led up the crash. If anyone has any information or believe they witnessed any portion of this incident to contact the case detective, Chris Brown at (817) 598-4340 or his email, cbrown@weatherfordtx.gov

Information/tips can also be reported anonymously to Parker County Crime Stoppers by calling (817) 599-5555.