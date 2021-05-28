UPDATED: Ingalls man arrested on child molestation charges

May 28—ANDERSON — An Ingalls man is accused of molesting a girl on one occasion and then handcuffing her to a bed and having sex with her on another, according to authorities.

Jordan L. Reynolds, 30, is charged with Level 1 felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, and he was taken into custody Thursday evening.

In March, the girl told authorities during an interview at Kids Talk that Reynolds called her into a room and pulled her pants down before touching her below the waist when she was about 9 or 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Oster.

The girl said she pushed Reynolds away and ran from the room, but he told her if she told anyone he would kill her family, according to the affidavit.

The second time Reynolds reportedly called her into his bedroom and when she walked in he grabbed her around the waist, took off her shirt and handcuffed her to a bed, according to the affidavit. He then forced her to have sex.

The girl said Reynolds threatened to kill her family if she told anyone, according to the affidavit.

