UPDATED: Joplin father charged with murder in shooting death of daughter

Jan. 11—Police say a Joplin man shot and killed his 17-year-old daughter after she threw a bottle at him during an argument Sunday night.

Todd J. Mayes, 59, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday at 310 S. Connor Ave.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Mayes was arguing with Prayer Nickelsen on the second floor of their home when the girl threw a glass bottle at him.

Mayes purportedly went downstairs, retrieved a 9 mm pistol from a desk drawer in his bedroom and started back up the stairs to confront his daughter just as she was coming down. The affidavit alleges that he pulled the gun out from behind his back as they met on the stairway and shot her in the abdomen.

Mayes walked back down the stairs and put the gun back in the desk drawer without ever attempting to render aid to his daughter, according to the affidavit.

The round purportedly severed a major artery, causing substantial bleeding, and the girl was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin in critical condition.

She died of the wound less than 10 hours later. A news release from the Joplin Police Department said investigators were informed of her death at 8 a.m. Monday.