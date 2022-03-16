UPDATED: Joplin police investigate early-morning shooting death

Mar. 16—UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.: The victim has been identified as William L. Patton, 20, of Joplin, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. — Joplin police are conducting a homicide investigation after an early-morning shooting death.

Police were called just before 2:30 a.m. today to an address near 24th Street and Wall Avenue in response to a report of gunshots, according to a release from Capt. Will Davis. Once there, they found an adult with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Further information will be released at a later time, the release said.