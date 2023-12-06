Updated JPS optimization plan slightly reduces the number of schools closing. See details

Errick Greene, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, announced Tuesday night a revision to the proposed closure or consolidations of 16 Jackson Public Schools to reduce the number of schools to 13.

This finalized recommendation was presented to the Jackson Public School Board of Trustees, who will vote on whether or not to approve the proposed optimization plan on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Of the 55 Jackson Public Schools, 16 were initially recommended for closure, including 13 elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.

The updated list presented Tuesday includes 10 elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.

Schools on the updated proposal:

Dawson Elementary School

Lake Elementary School

Lester Elementary School

Marshall Elementary School — NEW

Raines Elementary School

Sykes Elementary School

Shirley Elementary School

G.N. Smith Elementary School

Obama Elementary School

Wells APAC Elementary School

Chastain Middle School

Whitten Middle School

Wingfield High School

Greene also proposed the relocation both Obama Elementary School to Northwest Middle School and Wells APAC to Bailey Middle School in 2025 due to ongoing renovations.

The following schools were previously listed under the JPS recommendations for closure/consolidation but removed from Tuesday's proposal: Green Elementary School, Oak Forest Elementary School, Clausell Elementary School and Key Elementary School.

Greene said the decision to lessen the number of schools was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the district's resources and the number of students who attend the schools in the area.

During the meeting, residents and board members expressed their concerns regarding the closure of schools.

Three residents of the community spoke each stating their oppositions of the proposal for reasons including concerns that the aftermath of schools closing often hurt the community and leave communities vacant.

Concerns from the board were primarily focused on whether the closure would affect voting locations, the reduction of administrators and the possibility of increased violence in schools due to students merging.

The main reasons for the closures or consolidations have remained the same: declining enrollment, expensive investments in the schools' facilities and issues with staffing teachers.

"Our goal here is for no other reasons really than to ensure that our school facilities work, that they operate effectively and that they provide for the best learning environment for our scholars," Greene said. "And also, that we have a strong staffing of (people) who are able, willing, knowledgeable ... to serve our children and provide them with the kind of education experiences that they deserve and will help position them well in life."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: JPS lessens the number of schools closing from 16 to 13 in final plan