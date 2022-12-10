UPDATED: Jury finds Mankato man not guilty for attempted murder, guilty of assault

Dec. 9—MANKATO — A jury acquitted the suspect in September's Echo Street shooting of attempted murder but convicted him of assault with a dangerous weapon Friday.

Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed's trial in Blue Earth County District Court began Tuesday. Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon.

After the verdict Friday, defense lawyer Jim Kuettner said, "We're disappointed in the verdict but discussing options."

Mohamed, 30, was accused of shooting a man at the Mankato Tower Apartments on Sept. 16, according to a criminal complaint. Police reported the man told them that Mohamed had taken a ring from him, leading to him taking Mohamed's phone, before the incident.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his hip.

Mohamed left the building after the incident, leading to police arresting him the next day. The neighborhood, which includes the hospital, was on lockdown until it was determined he was no longer in the building.

Assistant Blue Earth County Attorney Todd Coryell said Friday, "We're pleased that the jurors held the defendant accountable for the shooting."

The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office initially charged Mohamed with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm on Sept. 19. Prosecutors later added a second-degree attempted murder without premeditation charge and another illegal possession of a firearm charge to the case in November.

Along with the attempted murder and assault verdicts, jurors found him not guilty on one firearm possession charge and guilty on the other.

The latter charge was related to a revolver reportedly found in a vehicle when police arrested Mohamed the day after the shooting. Investigators accused Mohamed of going to the Twin Cities after the shooting and trading the handgun used in the shooting for the revolver.

Judge Andrea Lieser granted a motion from the prosecution to keep Mohamed in custody until his sentencing hearing. The prosecution argued his assault and illegal firearm possession convictions, prior criminal record and other factors should prevent him from getting out on bail.

Mohamed's sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 13.

