Updated: Kenny Pitts get 30 years for slaying Anita Oswald

Oct. 23—In November 2017, Terre Haute landlord Alice "Anita" Oswald went missing from her home on Second Avenue.

Her disappearance officially became a homicide case in January 2018 when her body was found in eastern Vigo County. She had been struck in the head and face with an axe, then put in the back seat of her vehicle, which was driven into a pond.

On Friday, Judge Michael Lewis sentenced Kenneth R. "Kenny" Pitts Jr., 59, to 30 years in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter and burglary in the death of Oswald.

"I'm glad," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said following the hearing. "... With the sentence he received today, he will be close to 80 years old before he ever gets out of prison. Hopefully, that provides added protection to the community and the citizens of Vigo County to know that, at the least, he's going to be in prison until he's very old."

Modesitt noted during the hearing that of the past 35 years, Pitts has spent 31.5 years behind bars in prison or a county jail on a variety of criminal convictions.

Pitts also was under a protective order not to go near Oswald, who had been the victim of a burglary by Pitts and others prior to her death.

Investigators have said they believed Pitts entered the 77-year-old woman's home on Nov. 9, 2017, to look for hidden cash while she was away.

When Oswald, who was known to carry a firearm, returned home and found Pitts in her house, she shot him in the face.

Pitts then struck Oswald at least twice in the face and head, killing her. Pitts disposed of her body and her 2014 Honda CRV in the rural pond. Pitts also received treatment for his gunshot wound from a relative, then fled Indiana. He was found in Nevada in May 2018, living under a false identity.

Defense attorney Kay Beehler spent about 30 minutes early in the sentencing hearing's outset describing the crippling poverty and criminal behavior of Pitts' family throughout his childhood.

"He was exposed at a very young age to criminal behavior," Beehler said. "At one point, his older relatives lowered him down a chimney so he could unlock the door and they could enter for burglary."

Beehler said Pitts' father taught his son to steal to live at an early age.

"He was not only exposed to early criminal behavior by his family, he was involved in it. He was taught it," she said. He also was exposed to violence and neglect at an early age.

Beehler held up a stack of more than 100 program certificates Pitts has earned during his previous incarcerations, including his General Equivalency Diploma. He has tried to better himself when given the opportunity, she said.

Modesitt pointed out multiple aggravating factors for Judge Lewis to consider in the sentencing.

Pitts set Oswald's house on fire to hide evidence of the homicide, Modesitt said. The arson charge was dismissed in the plea agreement, along with charges of altering the scene of a death and obstruction of justice.

Pitts also has a lengthy criminal history with 20 felony offenses and six prison sentences starting in 1986.

"It is the worst criminal history I've seen in my 15 years as an elected prosecutor," Modesitt said.

Other aggravating factors he listed were Oswald was 77 at the time of her death; a protective order was violated; Pitts was on pre-trial release at the time with multiple criminal cases pending; the nature and circumstances of the crime; and previous failed attempts at rehabilitation and treatment while incarcerated.

Modesitt said Pitts' only legal employment during his adult life was a year and a half at a construction company.

"He lives off of committing crimes. That's his income," Modesitt said in requesting an aggravated sentence of 30 years in prison.

Per the plea agreement, the sentencing range considered by Lewis was 10 to 30 years for each Level 2 felony, to be served concurrently.

Pitts will receive about 4.5 years of jail time credit for time already served awaiting trial.

Pitts signed a plea agreement in June that dropped a murder charge and five other criminal cases pending against Pitts in Vigo County.

Pitts admitted to the Level 2 charges of burglary and voluntary manslaughter, which is a killing committed while acting in "sudden heat."

Pitts gave a brief apology to his family and Oswald's family during the hour-long hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6.

Pitts added that he wants "everybody else involved to be held in accountability for their actions, too."

No other persons have been charged in connection with the death of Oswald.

"We had hearsay evidence that there were potentially other people involved in this crime with the defendant Kenneth Pitts," Modesitt said. "It's been a long ongoing investigation and it's still ongoing, but at the time, we didn't have enough to charge anybody else who we had information concerning who might be involved. So it's still ongoing at this point. There may be, down the road, additional charges filed."

Modesitt said he feels bad for Oswald's family, but he's glad the conviction was secured.

"I feel a sense of satisfaction in the fact that we were able to get him sentenced to 30 years because it was a case that was very difficult. It was all circumstantial," Modesitt said. "And it was a case that we had a hard time getting anybody to cooperate on. We had no eyewitnesses. So it came down to realizing if the case went to trial it was possible we could not get a conviction."

Pitts said he plans to appeal his sentence. A public defender was appointed to handle the appeal.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.