UPDATED: Kidnapping suspect accepts extradition to Calhoun County Jail

Jul. 9—The Anniston man suspected of kidnapping a 75-year-old Choccolocco woman has been brought back to Calhoun County Jail.

Tony Lamar White, 47, was captured in Kentucky Tuesday evening, held by authorities in Richmond, Ky., and was returned to Alabama Friday night. White had been the target of a manhunt involving the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Anniston and Oxford police, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

White is being held in Calhoun County Jail on $4 million bond — $1 million on each of four separate charges, which include sexual assault.

White is believed to have targeted his victim at a grocery store while she was shopping Monday afternoon and followed her to two other stores before following her home, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. Once at her home, White forced her into the trunk of a vehicle and drove her to his home in Anniston, where police would find her six hours later. She had been bound in a closet but was alive.

Several agencies had a hand in locating the victim, with "hundreds of people" giving up their Independence Day holiday to amass a search, according to Wade.

The suspect waived his extradition hearing in a Madison County, Ky., courtroom Friday morning, according to County Attorney Jennie Haymond. Haymond's office notarized the search warrants needed to search White's vehicle on the day of arrest, she said.

Haymond applauded the efforts of the Calhoun County law enforcement, stating that its efforts helped move the extradition process very quickly. She added that her office was more than happy to help fellow law enforcement any way that it could, and that the local police were "very easy to work with."