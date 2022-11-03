Updated: Lexington police searching for suspect who robbed hotel, tried to rob another

Lexington police are searching for a man who is believed to have committed a robbery and attempted a second robbery at separate hotels Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department, the first robbery happened at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway at approximately 8:30 a.m. The suspect attempted another robbery at the Comfort Inn on Athens Boonesboro Road just before 10 a.m.

Burnett said in both instances, the suspect claimed to have a gun and demanded money. The man then fled on foot and is still at-large.

Burnett said police have obtained a good image of the suspect. He was described by police as a male, approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall with a light beard. He wearing jeans and a light-color hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The man did get away with an unknown amount of money from the first robbery, Burnett said. He didn’t take any money from the Comfort Inn. It hasn’t been determined if the suspect was actually armed or not.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.