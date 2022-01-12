UPDATED: New London man charged in stabbing at Mystic convenience store

Jan. 11—MYSTIC — Stonington police have arrested a New London man after they say he stabbed a convenience store clerk Monday night.

The male clerk suffered non-life-threatening knife wounds and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment of his injuries after the 8:30 p.m. incident at the Mobil convenience store at 56 Whitehall Ave., also known as Route 27.

His alleged assailant, Richard Almond, 44, of Taylor Avenue, was charged with second-degree assault after police found him at a nearby hotel. He was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Monday.

Police Capt. Todd Olson said Almond began arguing with the clerk because he felt he was being overcharged for an item, then stabbed him a with a knife. Police said Almond and the clerk did not know each other.

Olson said that after the stabbing, police developed information that led them to the hotel where they took Almond into custody Monday night. Olson said police also obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and found the knife and clothing Almond was wearing at the time of the stabbing.

Almond was last convicted of second-degree assault in New London in 2013 and was sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended, and two years of probation. He has been arrested numerous times dating back to 2000, including in connection with a 2002 incident in which Norwich police said he led them on a chase and then crashed his car while carrying four small children ages 1, 2, 4 and 7. The 2-year-old sustained minor facial injuries.