UPDATED: Mac Lewis guilty on all counts in death of his wife

Oct. 3—CLARK COUNTY — Guilty on all counts.

That was the verdict from a Clark County jury in the murder trial of Mac Lewis who was convicted Tuesday afternoon of killing his wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, on April 1, 2022 in Sellersburg.

The verdict was read in a crowded Clark Circuit Court 1 courtroom at around 4:40 p.m. after about 4 hours of deliberation.

Along with the murder conviction, Lewis was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal recklessness as the jury convicted him on all five counts he faced.

The jury also agreed to a firearms enhancement, that could add five to 20 years to his sentence.

"After 18 months of absolute hell, today is the first day of justice for our beautiful daughter, their mom, our two grandchildren and (their friend) who endured this tragedy," said Tony Bennett, the father of Lizzie Bennett Lewis. "No children, no child, should ever have their mom stripped away from them in the manner Lizzie was stripped away (from her kids.) And even more, no child should have that happen before their eyes."

Bennett was Indiana's Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2008 to 2012.

He's also held various positions in Southern Indiana schools.

Bennett thanked his family and friends, who supported and filled the courtroom every day of the trial that started Sept. 26.

He also thanked the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, the jury and the Clark County Prosecutor's office.

Surrounded by his loved ones, Bennett said they will continue to fight for justice for Bennett Lewis.

"Let me just say this, there's not a whole hell of a lot of happiness today here in our hearts, because there's one person not standing here with us and they'll never have her back," Bennett said. "And we'll never have her back, and that's the most unfair thing about this. So I want to keep that in mind that while today we're pleased with the outcome, we are always going to grieve the loss of a beautiful life due to a senseless act of violence."

Testimony started last week with a chilling 911 call from Bennett Lewis' then 11-year-old daughter.

"My stepdad just killed my mom," she told a Clark County 911 dispatcher.

The now 13-year-old girl testified Monday and said after Lewis shot her mother, he aimed the gun at her and fired, resulting in the attempted murder conviction.

Lewis was also convicted of three criminal recklessness charges, for continuing to fire the weapon inside the home.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull tried the case along with deputy prosecutor Krista Willike.

The prosecution's position was Lewis shot and killed Bennett Lewis after she told him she wanted a divorce, then continued to fire shots in the home. One of those shots went through a television and across the road into a home in a neighboring subdivision.

Mull called medical examiner Dr. James Jacobi to testify on Friday.

Jacobi said he performed the autopsy on Bennett Lewis.

"The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, below the eye," Jacobi said.

He said Bennett Lewis also experienced other "flesh wounds" and grazing from bullets.

"I believe there were four shots fired," he said, which created eight "holes," including entry and exit wounds.

Lewis was represented by Clark County public defenders Mitch Harlan and Kayse Machan.

They argued that Lewis was using the gun to get Bennett Lewis' attention after she said she wanted a divorce.

They said he was threatening suicide and the gun went off when she tried to take it from him.

"I considered that (argument) to be an insult to this family," Mull said after the verdict on Tuesday. "Mr. Lewis tried to make this trial abut the fact that Lizzie had somehow caused her own death by wrestling over the gun or provoking him."

Mull said justice was obtained for Bennett Lewis and her loved ones with the verdict.

After the verdict Harlan said Lewis does plan to appeal.

"Obviously, we are disappointed in the result, we were hoping for a different result," Harlan said. "As we had argued in closing arguments (we'd hoped) it'd be a reckless homicide...and that he'd not be convicted of attempted murder. We'll prepare for the sentencing that comes up on Nov. 1."

Harlan said Lewis is facing 100 years in prison.

Family members of Lewis' also attended the trial to support him.

"They're pretty disappointed and that sort of thing, concerned," Harlan said. "Obviously because of the jury result."