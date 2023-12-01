Updated: Is man accused of alleged stabbing murder competent to stand trial?

Joel Rakesh Thomas is accused of the murder of his grandmother, Judi Powell Jones, after an alleged argument that turned deadly when Thomas was 31 years old. After two psychological examinations in the last two years and many months behind bars, Thomas went before a judge Friday at the Taylor County Courthouse to determine whether or not he was competent to stand trial.

When an alleged argument turns deadly

On the night of June 14, 2021, Abilene police officers responded to a distress call from the Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive in southwest Abilene. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jones, deceased from apparent striking and stabbing wounds.

First-floor units at the southwest portion of Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive are bordered by tape as Abilene Police investigate the death of a 68-year-old resident. Police call her death a homicide. June 14 2021

Upon further investigation, officers interviewed the family member who had made the distress call and determined that there had been a brief struggle which led to Jones’ death.

According to court documents, the family member stated that Thomas, Jones’ grandson, had been in the apartment along with two small children, and that he had “possibly stabbed her during the argument.”

Detectives were then able to locate Thomas and one of the small children at the then-operating Whitten Inn in Abilene. Officers later questioned the young child in a forensic interview. As it turns out, the child had witnessed the argument and subsequent altercation, noting that Jones was “covered with blood” before Thomas had allegedly taken that child from the apartment.

'Blood was coming out in an unbelievable amount...'

After being mirandized and waiving his right to remain silent, Thomas told detectives that he had asked Jones to take the young child from the apartment. Jones denied Thomas' request, at which point the argument and altercation began.

Thomas then confessed to detectives that he struck Jones with a metal pipe from a microphone stand. Although Thomas denied in court documents knowing that Jones died, he was quoted as stating that "the blood was coming out in an unbelievable amount like in the movies."

Rick Tomlin, public information officer for the Abilene Police Department, tells media Monday what police know about the death of a woman, 68, at Camelot Apartments. A family member found the woman about 8 a.m. June 14 2021

Thomas subsequently packed some clothing and took the young child, leaving the apartment. He then told his half-brother about the altercation, who found Jones' body the next day.

Is he guilty or is he incompetent to stand trial?

In August 2021, Thomas was indicted with a felony murder charge. In court documents, grand jurors noted that in their opinion "Joel Thomas did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Judi Powell Jones, by striking and stabbing the said Judi Powell Jones with a metal object."

If convicted of this first-degree felony murder charge, assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner remarked that Jones could face 5-99 years or life in prison.

In the Taylor County Courthouse on Friday, December 1, Joel Rakesh Thomas entered the 350th District Court looking disheveled and unsure of himself. He attempted to sit in his defense attorney's seat before being redirected to his own. His orange jumpsuit was unbuttoned at the bottom, and Thomas didn't seem to notice.

Judge Thomas M. Wheeler of the 350th went on to hear evidence regarding Thomas' most recent psychological evaluation. The Texas Health and Human Services and the North Texas State Hospital board from November 22 had compiled a report in which they declared that Thomas was in fact competent to stand trial.

As a result, Judge Wheeler found Thomas competent to stand trial and requested the earliest possible trial date. At the time of publication, the trial date was set for mid-January.

A shocking request from defense attorney

Before the hearing on December 1 closed, however, there was an indication from the defense attorney that he may request a "46C exam" prior to that January trial date. According to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, a Chapter 46C is an "insanity defense."

An insanity defense would mean that Thomas was unaware of the consequences of his actions at the time of the incident, despite the fact that he has been deemed competent to stand trial.

After the hearing was finished, Judge Wheeler remarked to the defense attorney that the request for the 46C should be filed as soon as possible, and if no 46C is filed then the trial would occur at an earlier date.

