Updated: Man arrested in connection to Rochester, Pine Island bank robberies

Sep. 10—A man was arrested north of Mantorville Friday morning in connection to a bank robbery in Rochester and attempted bank robbery in Pine Island.

Police did not identify the man, but Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in an email that the man was found by a Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy.

Rochester police were called about 9:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery at Sterling State Bank, 10 25th St. SE. Grayson said the man did not display a weapon, but left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said in an email that his office received a call at 10:05 a.m. that a "demand for money" was made at the Pine Island Bank, 128 Main St. S.

The incident was described as an attempt to rob the bank.

The caller to the sheriff's office was able to provide a description of the suspect. He is believed to be the same person who committed the robbery in Rochester.

The FBI also is investigating the incidents.