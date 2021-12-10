UPDATED: Man arrested for Frankston murder

Dec. 9—An Athens man has been charged with murder after shooting another man and holding four people hostage early Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a disturbance at a home at 2655 Anderson County Road 309 in Frankston.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that during an altercation, Robert Mason Eckert III, 38, of Athens, had allegedly shot and killed Marco Matthew Gonzalez, 37, and was holding four residents of the home hostage, at gunpoint.

Deputies made a secure perimeter around the home and established a line of communication with him.

Eckert was convinced to release the other residents and was safely taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charge of murder.

Judge James Todd has ordered an autopsy for Gonzalez.

This case is still under investigation.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and several members of the community in establishing a command center and continuing negotiations throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.