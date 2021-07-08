UPDATED: Man arrested for machete attack that injured three women

Jul. 8—Three women were injured in a machete attack early Wednesday at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex after being accused of stealing.

Rochester police were called about 2:40 a.m. to Cascade Creek Apartments, 421 Sixth Ave. NW, for a report of people who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found one woman had been cut on a leg and another woman had been cut on an arm. A third woman had a very minor cut on her back that was not bleeding, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries.

The man alleged to have wielded the machete, 23-year-old Omar Maani, was arrested at a Northeast Rochester apartment Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A second man, identified as Qalib Ahmed, 23, of Columbia Heights, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of assault. Rochester police said Wednesday afternoon that Ahmed was released from custody without being charged. Further investigation and additional interviews with victims and witnesses" led officers to believe there was not sufficient probable cause to charge him, police said.

Witnesses and at least one of the women told officers they were in one of the apartments on the second floor of the building having a get-together when Maani allegedly thought that someone stole an item of his and became upset. The women left the apartment out of concern he was going to harm them, according to Moilanen. As the women left, Maani is alleged to have chased them and attacked them.

Moilanen said Wednesday morning that the incident was still being investigated and officers were waiting for a search warrant.