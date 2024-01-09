UPDATED: Man arrested on murder charge following wreck

Jan. 9—WEATHERFORD — A Tennessee man was arrested on murder charges following an apparent road rage incident Friday night.

Weatherford police telecommunicators received several calls regarding an accident around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Main Street.

Police arrived on scene and found a 44-year-old Parker County man deceased, and located another individual, Nicholas Kent, 43, of Greenville, TN.

"During the investigation, it was determined that there was a collision between two vehicles, one driven by Kent and one driven by the victim," WPD said in a press release. "Following the collision, an altercation ensued that resulted in the victim being shot and later pronounced dead at the scene."

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Wesley Lee as the deceased, with the manner of death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Kent was arrested on a charge of murder Jan. 6, and released the following day on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and are asking anyone with information or evidence related to the incident to contact Det. Jake Yarbrough at jyarbrough@weatherfordtx.gov.