UPDATED: Man charged with kidnapping, terrorizing in Grand Forks

May 2—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Police Department officers on Sunday, May 1, arrested a man and charged him terrorizing and felonious restraint, among other charges.

On Monday, police identified the man as 27-year-old Jarrod Jashawn Adams, of Grand Forks. Adams was arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, felonious restraint and simple assault.

According to a release from the GFPD, Adams allegedly followed a woman into a secure building and requested to use her cellphone. He then followed her into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

Officers later located Adams who was identified as the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 701-787-8000.