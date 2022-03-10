UPDATED: Man in custody following shooting

Mar. 9—The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Billy Middleton has been arrested.

He is now in the Clark County Jail. More information the arrest is expected later Wednesday.

The department said it thanks citizens for the tips they gave to help find the suspect. On a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said more details about the arrest will be released later today.

----ORIGINAL STORY ----OTISCO — More details are available about a Clark County shooting that injured a woman and led investigators on a manhunt.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, suspect Billy Middleton shot the victim's dog in the head before shooting her.

The court papers identify the victim as Angela Anderson. She was shot multiple times in both legs Sunday night on Leon Prall Road in Ostico.

Anderson told authorities she was at the home of her friend at the time of the shooting. Middleton had been living at the same residence. Other people were at the home at the time as well, and were trying to talk to Middleton about moving out of the residence.

Anderson said Middleton had been abusive toward her and her friend in the past.

The suspect allegedly said he would move out of the home and moved some boxes out of the bedroom he was staying in. He then went back into the bedroom and came back out with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the affidavit.

Middleton then allegedly fired the handgun three times, hitting Anderson. He also shot her dog sitting beside her and into the walls of the residence.

A Clark County Sheriff's detective said they talked to a person who said he was outside the residence and heard Anderson yell 'No, Billy, No!" before the gunfire.

Another person who was at the residence at the time told authorities he saw Middleton walk up to Anderson and her dog and then he said "I'm keeping my promise," before shooting the victim and her pet.

Middleton is facing charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm, aggravated battery and cruelty to an animal.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen wearing both a camouflage T-shirt and hat. He was in blue jeans and had a beard.

Officials were still looking for Middleton on Monday evening and said he is considered a threat and should not be approached. Clark County Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said Middleton is believed to have a firearm.

Due to the weather and terrain, the department is using a drone to search and is being assisted by the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone who spots Middletown should call 911 immediately and is warned to not approach him.

The victim was in stable condition and being treated for her injuries as of Monday evening.