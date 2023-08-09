UPDATED: Man gagged, threatened girl day before attempted murder of a woman, charges say

Aug. 9—MANKATO — New charges allege a man gagged a girl and threatened to maim her about a week before an attempted murder of a woman in May.

Dustin Lee Murilla, 34, who'd lived in Good Thunder, faces felonies for second-degree assault, kidnapping and threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court related to his treatment of the girl on May 22.

He was previously charged with first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, second-degree murder without premeditation, kidnapping, first-degree assault and fleeing police for an alleged incident on May 30. That incident reportedly involved Murilla leading police on a lengthy pursuit before flipping his vehicle in Mankato, with search warrant documents stating he stabbed his passenger, Ashley Noyes, numerous times.

The latest charges stem from an incident at a residence in Blue Earth County, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The 11-year-old girl reportedly met with a detective May 31 and accused Murilla of gagging her with a sock and tying a piece of a bed sheet around her head.

The complaint states over the course of a few hours he threatened to cut various body parts off of her and threatened to kill her and her family. Another person in the residence at the time told a detective he heard Murilla ask "What should I cut off first?" at one point, followed by the girl's muffled screaming.

The girl said she resisted Murilla's attempts to tie her hands up and he eventually let her go because he was mad she kept moving.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence May 31 and reported locating a bed sheet and knives matching those described by the girl.

Murilla is listed as currently residing at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. His first court appearance related to the assault, kidnapping and violent threats charges is scheduled for Dec. 4, the same date set for his next hearing on the attempted murder charges.

He previously served about 10 years in prison related to another attempted murder charge. He was out on supervised release at the time of the May incidents.

An investigation at the time determined Murilla dragged a man, Joshua Jeno, into woods in Blue Earth County and smashed his head with a car jack. The two were reportedly at Wildwood County Park beforehand, Jeno told investigators, and afterward a passerby found Jeno bleeding on the side of a road.

Records from the Minnesota Department of Corrections show Murilla served his prison sentence between January 2013 and September 2022.

