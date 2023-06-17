UPDATED: Man gets 25 years to life in 11-year-old California City cold case

Jun. 16—As 15-year-old Niara Thompson watched her mother's murderer get sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole, tears rolled down her face for the first time since she died 11 years ago.

Thompson was only 4 years old when Desiree Thompson, 30, was last spotted leaving her house Jan. 7, 2012 on 68th Street in California City. The mother of four was never seen again until her body was found buried last year in a house once occupied by Jose Lara.

Lara, 61, was convicted of first-degree murder, after California City police officers said he smashed Thompson's head against a refrigerator and stabbed her repeatedly in 2012 in the 20300 block of 86th Street.

Desiree's family packed into a courtroom Friday, some wearing a shirt with the 30 year old's face on it. California City police officers also arrived at the hearing in Kern County Superior Court, and heard Desiree's family tearfully provide victim impact statements detailing their tremendous loss.

"We still have nightmares," Keith Williams, Desiree's uncle, said during his victim impact statement. "We ask questions like — Did God see her suffer? Did she feel His comfort?"

Lara listened through the hearing through an interpreter translating the statements in Spanish. At the end of the family's remarks, he denied any involvement in the murder.

"They do not have any evidence because I have not killed anyone," Lara said through an interpreter.

In response, Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush said his denials fall on deaf ears, prompting laughter from Desiree's family members.

A jury took a scant 40 minutes to convict Lara of first-degree murder.

Deputy Public Defender Mark R. Stamper argued during trial it wasn't Lara who killed Desiree but instead her abusive husband. Desiree and her husband clashed in a domestic dispute the day that she disappeared and he hasn't been found by police, Stamper said.

But Christine Antonios, prosecuting the case, has said witnesses came forward and remembered Lara had confessed to killing Desiree while he was drunk.

California City police reports say people disrespected Lara during a party in 2012 and threw him out of it. Lara sought to take his anger out on someone after what happened to him, the reports said.

Lara took Desiree back to his house. She leaned toward the refrigerator to get a beer and that's when Lara smashed her head into the door, the reports state. He also stabbed her multiple times.

These details coupled with graphic testimony and photos were extremely painful to hear, said Jennifer Streeter, the aunt of Desiree.

"It is absolutely (indescribable) to have to face the murderer of your loved one — a real life nightmare," she added. "It is something no family should ever have to do."

Christmas 2011 was the last time Streeter spoke with Desiree. She remembers her beautiful smile and how excited Desiree was for the upcoming year.

Every day, and events and celebrations, will never be the same without Desiree, her family said. Her son, Dewitt Smith, 25, noted in court he's a momma's boy. But he had to buy his first car, get engaged and rent his apartment all without having Desiree during these milestones.

Despite having no answers for more than a decade, Desiree's mother, Sheri Smith, never stopped raising awareness about her daughter.

"I did this for you," Sheri Smith said to her daughter. "I did this for your children. I did this for our family and for myself."

Tears streaming down her face, Smith raised her hands, looking at the heavens. She clasped her hands above her head, shaking them.

"I know she's with me here right now," Smith said. "I feel her."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.