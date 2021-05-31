UPDATED: Man shot at Groton hookah lounge

Joe Wojtas, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

May 30—GROTON — Town police say a 21-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning during a large disturbance at the Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road.

Police described the man's injuries as "non-life-threatening.

This was the third serious assault at the lounge in less than two years. In July 2019 a man was stabbed during a fight there and in October 2020, a man was shot in the arm.

Town Police said that at approximately 2:48 a.m. Sunday, a sergeant patrolling the area of the lounge reported a large disturbance.

"Groton Police Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with numerous patrons fleeing the location as quickly as possible," wrote police in a press release, adding that some lounge patrons told officers they heard gunshots. A resident of Pleasant Valley Road also called emergency dispatch center to report gunshots.

Officers from the Groton City, Groton Long Point, Ledyard, New London, Norwich, Waterford and UConn Avery Point departments as well as state police reponded to the scene to assist Groton Town officers. Police found that no one at the scene was injured. Police then contacted area hospitals advising them of possible gunshot victims.

At about 5:30 a.m., New London police reported that a victim of the shooting had been dropped off at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. Groton Town officers then went to the hospital to speak with the victim. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (860) 441-6712.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs

    Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend their recent rally to a third week should U.S. jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer, having rallied 2.2% last week. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while Australia rose 0.2% to a fresh all-time peak.

  • ‘Lucifer’ Showrunners on How 5B Finale’s Holy Cliffhanger Sets Up Final Season

    (Warning: This post contains major spoilers through the Season 5B finale of “Lucifer.”) After finishing Season 5B of “Lucifer,” Lucifans are probably wondering where the hell the show goes from here now that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is the ruler of Heaven — and the entire rest of the cosmos. Well, it’s certainly a pretty big game-changer heading into the sixth and final season of the Netflix (formerly Fox) series. But “Lucifer” showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich assure TheWrap they have a plan to keep fans of the Devil — er, God — intrigued and guessing about the show’s conclusion until the very end. “Here’s what I can say: Every year we have an antagonist,” Henderson said. “But the biggest antagonist of our season was always Lucifer himself. He was always taking one step forward, two steps back. So I think the next question is the same question that Lucifer is asking, which is, what do I do now? And I think what’s so helpful in having a character as rich as Lucifer, is, you know, you got the dog that’s chasing the car. Well, what happens to the dog when he catches the car? That sounds like a great story for Season 6.” See TheWrap’s full interview with Henderson and Modrovich below, in which they expand on the journey that allowed Lucifer to become God — including experiencing the pain of the death of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and Lucifer sacrificing himself to reverse his twin Michael’s murder of his love, Chloe Decker (Lauren German). TheWrap: What was the decision behind Dan’s death as the catalyst to really get Lucifer serious about becoming God? Joe Henderson: We realized early on that we needed something to really galvanize Lucifer. So much of leadership is you want the person who doesn’t want the job, right? You want the person who doesn’t want it for the wrong reasons, who needs to do it for the right reasons. And I’d argue that on the arc of it, Lucifer is still trying to figure out what the right reasons are. Because with Dan, he’s got the right justification, but there’s an anger to it that is clouding it. And so much of it within that journey, even with what happened to Dan, he’s still interpreting it wrong. So much of Lucifer’s journey is finding the wrong reasons to do the right thing, but ultimately then in doing so, in troubleshooting that path, finding the right decision. At the end, all of his actions aren’t about becoming God, they’re about saving the woman he loves, which in turn is what makes him worthy. Ildy Modrovich: And the fun thing about Lucifer is that he’s always completely full of conviction, no matter where he is in his journey. Like, this is it. This is what I’m going to do. And he’s just all in. He’s never that wishy washy, which is something I am all the time in my life. So it’s hard to relate to. But at the moment when he decides that he wants to be God because of Dan, Joe’s right. It’s out of anger. And that’s still not the right reasons, but it is selfless. And that’s one step forward, at least. It’s not just out of vanity or because he wants it. It’s because of somebody else. TheWrap: How did you set up the finale’s giant fight scene, which is a giant between Michael’s angels and Lucifer’s angels, humans and demons, for the job title of God? IM: We were talking about this in another interview, but this is something that the pandemic kind of helped us decide. That final sequence is going to take place at the Mount Wilson Observatory. That’s where we had choreographed it. That’s where we had planned it. And then the pandemic hit, and when we started filming again, there were fires. Mount Wilson was engulfed in flames — and thank God they saved the observatory, by the way, those awesome firefighters — but we couldn’t film there anymore. Also, it was more enclose and we wanted to make sure we kept everybody safe. You know, we were coming back and we wanted an open space. So that’s when we found the Coliseum, and it became just a completely different animal in there. We also had less people; we couldn’t have as many people. So we thought of it as gladiators in the middle of an arena, and that’s what it became. JH: And to that point, one things I love about TV is how the problem becomes the solution. Earlier on, it was much more of two big armies running in against each other. And because of limitations, we made it more about the Lucifer versus Michael, which is what the season is about anyway, what the story is about. And we were able to get that glorious midair battle, which there were elements of that we planned. But we really just leaned into that. We said, “Okay, let’s get a midair angel battle. We’ve never done that. Oh, my God, that will be amazing.” Basically we’ve got Tom fighting Tom in the air, who doesn’t want that? TheWrap: Dan’s death is what gets Lucifer serious about becoming God, but it wasn’t until Chloe died and he journeyed up to heaven, knowing he would likely burst into flames upon arriving in heaven, to bring her back to life that he became God. How did you set this up, and Lucifer’s ability to finally confess to Chloe that he does love her, as the way to harness that power? IM: Well, the final step in Lucifer becoming God was to do something completely selfless, but unconsciously. He didn’t even he didn’t even have to make the choice, really. He loved Chloe more than himself. And it’s when you do something and you don’t know that you’re going to get anything back, that’s the purest choice and the purest move. You know, he thought he was going to die and he did it anyway. It was kind of the ultimate sacrifice. JH: And so much of the show is facing your fears, facing your past. And heaven represents the place that Lucifer could never return to. And finding a reason for him to go back that also was so urgent and so dangerous for him was so important to us. Like, he was his father, but going home is such a big and relatable metaphor. Having to go back to where you were and the fear of that. Being so scared of whether or not he will reject you — or in Lucifer’s case, burn you in flame. We really wanted to embrace that and wanted him to have the most dire reason possible to do so. TheWrap: What can you say about where the sixth and final season goes from here? Where do you go once Lucifer is God? What story is left to tell? JH: Here’s what I can say. Every year we have an antagonist. But the biggest antagonist of our season was always Lucifer himself. He was always taking one step forward, two steps back. So I think the next question is the same question that Lucifer is asking, which is, what do I do now? And I think what’s so helpful in having a character as rich as Lucifer, is, you know, you got the dog that’s chasing the car. Well, what happens to the dog when he catches the car? That sounds like a great story for Season 6. Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Ellis about the Season 5B finale and what to expect in the final season of “Lucifer” here. Read original story ‘Lucifer’ Showrunners on How 5B Finale’s Holy Cliffhanger Sets Up Final Season At TheWrap

  • We protest at Kansas City nuclear weapons plant on Memorial Day in the name of peace

    The factory makes 85% of all the non-nuclear components that make up the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

  • Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

    Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was also charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

  • Texas Shuns Radical Changes to Power Grid After Deadly Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of debate, Texas lawmakers are poised to pass a series of measures in response to February’s deadly blackouts. Yet those bills, critics say, do little to fix the fundamental issues that made the state’s power grid so vulnerable.While the pending legislation will take steps including forcing electric plants and some pipelines to prepare better for the cold, the bills will do nothing to guarantee the state has enough generating capacity on hand at all times. Nor would they force Texas’s grid to connect to neighboring states so they could provide backup.The result is that Texas will continue to have the most isolated and least regulated power grid in the U.S., relying largely on market forces to keep the lights on for its 29 million residents. Analysts and others warn that makes the state exposed to another catastrophe.“They are leaving a potential for another disaster in the future by not putting in a clear set of reliability requirements,” Toby Shea, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, said in an interview. “It’s not clear that the market on its own would bother with ensuring that resources will be there.”Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature defend their approach.Aside from forcing power plants and other infrastructure to weatherize, the bills they’re sending to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, include measures that will require the grid operator’s board members to reside in the state, increase the number of seats on the state’s utility commission and mandate better coordination among agencies during emergencies. Abbott has already signed a bill to protect consumers from being expose to sky-high wholesale power prices.There was no need overhaul the entire electricity market, said Kelly Hancock, a Republican state senator who worked on much of the legislation.“We recognize we have a unique market,” Hancock said during a phone interview. “We have very affordable, low-cost energy. We just have to make sure we address the issues that occurred when every single county was freezing. I think we can do that in our current market structure.”The freeze cast millions of Texans into darkness for the better part of a week, shutting off water supplies and household furnaces. Texas authorities pegged the death toll at 151, but an analysis of excess-fatality data by Buzzfeed concluded it was more than four times higher.The Texas legislative session ends on Monday, and the state’s Senate and House of Representatives meets every other year. That means Texans will be exposed to two winter seasons before another chance arises to enact changes.Reserve PowerIn much of the U.S., grid operators ensure they have enough backup capacity by paying a certain number of power plants to sit idle, standing by to provide electricity in case it’s ever needed. That lowers the odds of blackouts. But it drives up costs for consumers.Texas has no such system. The idea there is that the market provides all the incentive needed for power plants to be at ready so they can capitalize on surging prices if supply runs tight. That typically happens in summer.The deep freeze, however, caught generators by surprise, hitting at a time when many were down for maintenance. As cold set in, people cranked up their heat. Electricity demand skyrocketed, and there weren’t enough generators to meet the need. Many of the power plants that were online froze up. So did natural gas wells and pipelines, leaving generators short of fuel.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offered an $8.3 billion proposal to lawmakers that called for building 10 gigawatts of gas plants and emergency gas storage as a way to ensure Texas had ample backups. Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, offered a similar plan.Read More: Buffett’s Berkshire Floats $8.3 Billion Fix for Texas GridLawmakers rejected both ideas, saying they’d disrupt the deregulated structure of the state’s power market. The proposals also drew opposition from the state’s big manufacturers and competitive power producers.Texas has long been the only state in the continental U.S. with a power grid that’s almost entirely separated from its neighbors. Adding connections to Louisiana, Oklahoma or other adjacent states would allow Texas to bring in extra power when needed -- but it would also bring increased federal oversight. Lawmakers never seriously debated the issue.In the end, none of the proposed legislation does anything to prevent another energy crisis like the one that struck Texas in February, said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston.“These are short-term band-aids that don’t address the bigger problem of the Texas electricity market,” he said.Even the bills requiring power plants, pipelines and gas wells to weatherize didn’t go far enough, critics said. They contend the proposed fines ($5,000 a day for most violations) aren’t high enough to enforce changes and say there aren’t mandated deadlines for energy companies to comply.“This bill will lead some to invest in measures to protect against extreme temperatures,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. “But loopholes and weak fines will likely lead many gas wells and power plants to do nothing.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • For Democrats, GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission raises a haunting question

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a series of votes soon on equal pay, voting rights and other bills that will shape the fate of the 60-vote threshold.

  • How LeBron James has performed in Game 4s in his playoff career

    With Game 4 looming, let's look at how LeBron James has played in previous Game 4s throughout his career.

  • Battle for Trump's ear rages on Bannon's 'War Room' podcast

    Ambitious Republicans are flocking to Steve Bannon’s podcast for the chance to demonstrate loyalty to Trump and audition for the former president's support.

  • East champs no more, the Heat start to look to what's next

    MIAMI (AP) Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. ''We can be better,'' Butler said.

  • Mass grave of 215 children in Canada a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding schools in US

    The discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children is a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding schools.

  • Canadian Natural Resources' (TSE:CNQ) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • Some war veterans are at higher risk for dementia. They and their families can learn more | Opinion

    “I want YOU!”

  • State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

    Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • Conspiracy theories have become a 'cultural problem for the country': Michel Martin

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • Royal Yacht Britannia replacement to enter service in four years, says Boris Johnson

    The new national flagship to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia and give British businesses a new global platform will enter service in four years, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister said work on the new flagship, which will be crewed by the Royal Navy, will start next year. The Government hopes it will be constructed at a UK shipyard. Number 10 said the name of the new ship will be decided "in due course", although sources have previously told The Telegraph that the intention is to call it "Prince Philip" after the late Duke of Edinburgh. An alternative name could be HMS Britannia, providing a clear link to the royal yacht, which was controversially decommissioned by Tony Blair in 1997. The Government's confirmation of a new flagship is a significant victory for a long running campaign by The Telegraph for a replacement for Britannia since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Mr Johnson said: "This new national flagship will be the first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK's burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation. Every aspect of the ship, from its build to the businesses it showcases on board, will represent and promote the best of British – a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage."

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Workplaces can require employees to get vaccinated, federal agency determines

    ‘The federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19,’ the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says