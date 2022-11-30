Updated: Man stabs parents, killing one, before he is shot and killed by deputies, authorities say

Nov. 29—A man stabbed his parents early Tuesday morning, killing his father and injuring his mother, before police shot and killed him, east of Frederick, according to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The victims' daughter called police at around 2:10 a.m., saying her brother was attacking their parents, Jenkins said during a joint press conference with the Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division.

At around 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's office deputies responded to 5804 Haller Place, in a neighborhood south of Old National Pike, near Grace Trinity United Church of Christ and Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, for a report of a stabbing, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Once deputies and Frederick County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, they located a woman inside the home with apparent stab wounds and a man outside the home, also with stab wounds, Jenkins said. Emergency personnel started life-saving measures, he said.

Jenkins said that the victims' daughter called for help and reported that her brother was attacking her parents.

Deputies began searching for him, Jenkins said. Deputies believed he was still in the area, possibly on foot.

Three additional responding deputies located the brother and fatally shot him, Jenkins said.

Multiple rounds were fired, according to Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation Division.

Both Jenkins and Lester did not give additional details of the circumstances that led deputies to shoot the brother.

Lester said detectives recovered a knife at the scene.

Police are not identifying the man who was shot until other relatives are notified, Lester said.

Sheenam Sharma, 33, lives at the corner of Haller Place and Winding Ridge Way, just a house away and across the street from 5804 Haller Place. She said she woke up to noise and commotion at around 2:15 a.m..

When she looked outside her window, she said, she recognized the father, lying on the sidewalk a couple of houses down.

Story continues

"I didn't know what happened," she said.

Then, she heard shooting. She also saw the daughter, wearing no jacket and holding a baby, running through the neighborhood.

She felt sad about what happened, she said, since she often sees her neighbors outside in the summer, doing things like mowing their lawn. She didn't know them by name, but she said she waved at them every time she saw them.

Under state law, the Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation Division will investigate the role of the deputies involved in the incident and what led to the shooting, Lester said.

This is done whenever there is a police-involved death, he said.

Lester said the identities of the deputies involved in the shooting will be released within 48 hours.

Body-camera footage captured some of the incident, Lester said. The footage will be released within 14 days unless the investigation is delayed.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were blood splatters on the driveway and sidewalk near 5804 Haller Place. There also were red footprints leading away from the front door and a red smear on the frame of the front door near the doorbell.

Staff photographer Bill Green contributed to this report.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel