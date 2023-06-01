Updated: Men with gang ties among those charged in connection with Frederick teen's death

May 31—Two men with MS-13 gang connections are among five people charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Frederick boy, police said.

Four men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Limber Lopez Funez's death, according to Frederick police. Another man was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The Frederick County's Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that two of the men are connected to the gang MS-13.

Lopez Funez's remains were discovered April 24 in the Gambrill State Park area, Samantha Long, a Frederick police spokesperson, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Police believe the killing to be gang related, Long said. All five men have been apprehended.

Frederick police charged the following men with first-degree murder and other crimes:

— Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 21

— Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23

— Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, who turns 28 on Thursday

— Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20

One man was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and other crimes:

— Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29

According to the sheriff's office press release, Reyes Reyes is in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition. The other four men are being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff's office referred to Ramos Lopez as a "validated associate" of the MS-13 gang and Lopez Lopez as "a validated member."

The sheriff's office said designated immigration officers within the office's 287(g) Program placed an immigration detainer notice of action on Ayala Lopez, Ramos Lopez, Rivera Canales and Lopez Lopez because they were "noncitizens illegally present in the United States."

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers are placed in criminal cases when there is probable cause to believe defendants are "removable noncitizens," according to the sheriff's office.

The federal 287(g) program allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to ask the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.

Lopez Funez, who was a student at Frederick High School, was last seen on Feb. 24 near Alban Court in Frederick, police previously said.

Police said the investigation began Feb. 25, when Lopez Funez was designated as a "critical" missing person due to his age.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 26, police found "a crime scene that indicated a serious assault had occurred there" in a wooded area near Orchard Way while searching for Lopez Funez, Wednesday's news release said.

Authorities collected digital, video and forensic evidence that led to five suspects, Frederick police said.

The Frederick Police Department, along with the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and FBI Cross Borders Task Forces, executed search and seizure warrants on May 26 to apprehend the suspects, the release said.

Long said she could not comment on how Lopez Funez died or if any of the suspects were from or residents of Frederick.

Police said they are not giving out additional details of the case while they continue to investigate.

Police said detectives learned during the investigation into Lopez Funez's disappearance that he might have been in the area of Gambrill State Park.

Besides Frederick police, agencies including the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and the Department of Homeland Security were observed at the scene of a search at Gambrill State Park, the News-Post previously reported.

"Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county. We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen," Police Chief Jason Lando said in Wednesday's press release.

School counseling services will be available to students and staff members at Frederick High School through the end of this week, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said Wednesday.

Another arrestThe sheriff's office said on Wednesday that it also detained another man connected to MS-13 in a case unrelated to the death of Lopez Funez.

Josue Mauricio Arrue-Paniagua is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm by a felon.

The sheriff's office described Arrue-Paniagua as a "validated member" of MS-13.

The sheriff's office is not publicly identifying the victim in that case and did not give other details of the case.

Arrue-Paniagua was processed at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on May 26 and is being held without bail.

An ICE detainer also was lodged against Arrue-Paniagua on probable cause that he is a "removable noncitizen."

Senior Reporter Jillian Atelsek and Editor Andrew Schotz contributed to this report.