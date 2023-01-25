UPDATED: Moxham shooting victim identified as Johnstown man, few other details reported

Jan. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The name of the man shot and killed in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday was released to the media at the news conference on Wednesday.

The body of Marvin L. Price, 41, was found at 2 p.m. Monday in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue, near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown's Park Avenue School.

An autopsy showed Price died from multiple gunshot wounds, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Price was targeted in the shooting and there is no danger to Johnstown residents.

"The reason behind the shooting, we don't quite know yet," Neugebauer said.

Police are searching for a man seen fleeing toward Coleman Avenue. A photo of the unidentified man is being circulated.

Besides releasing the victim's name, few details were made available during a news conference Wednesday. A few tips have filtered in, which police say they are investigating.

Police had been searching for a red SUV occupied by two people. Police Chief Richard Pritchard said those individuals were found and questioned but are not considered suspects.

Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. The number is 1-800-548-7500. Callers can remain anonymous. The Cambria County non-emergency number is 814-472-2100.