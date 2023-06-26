UPDATED: Murder victim shot Saturday night has been identified

Jun. 26—CHAMPAIGN — A 34-year-old Champaign man who was shot and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex late Saturday night has been identified as Keith J. Marrissette.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.

According to police, the victim exited his parked car in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. when the suspect approached him and fired shots. The wounded victim ran to a nearby apartment as the suspect fled the area.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police said no one else was hurt but damage was reported at a nearby building.

Police ask that anyone who has information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.