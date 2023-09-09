UPDATED: No charges to be filed in fatal SWAT team shooting of Kansas girl

Sep. 8—COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Cherokee County attorney's office is declining to file charges on the Joplin police sniper who mistakenly shot and killed a 2-year-old girl during a domestic violence call last year in Baxter Springs.

The county attorney's office released a 37-page report detailing the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's probe of the officer-involved shooting of Clesslynn J. Crawford during a March 26, 2022, incident that also claimed the lives of both her parents.

The investigation found that the Joplin police sniper who fired the fatal shot into a trailer where the girl's father, Eli Crawford, 37, was barricaded with his daughter, was justified in using deadly force to try to end a standoff in which Crawford fired more than 90 rounds at law enforcement officers. Crawford had already shot and killed Clesslynn's mother, Taylor D. Shutte, 27, of Webb City outside the trailer.

The report states that because the sniper mistook the girl for her father and reasonably perceived her to be the aggressor in the incident, he is entitled to immunity and cannot be held criminally liable for her unintended death. The county attorney's office did consider if a charge of involuntary manslaughter might apply, but decided the evidence turned up by the KBI probe was "not indicative of recklessness."

The report is signed by both Nathan Coleman, the county attorney involved in the case prior to his resignation Sept. 1 of this year, and the newly appointed county attorney, Kurt Benecke.

Pending lawsuit

A preface to the report states that the county attorney has no administrative or civil authority regarding use of force investigations and that "questions as to whether the use of force in any particular case could have been avoided or de-escalated" if any officers or officials acted differently "may not be properly addressed in a criminal investigation."

The sole question addressed by the county attorney's office was if "sufficient evidence exists" of a violation of the criminal laws of Kansas, the preface states.

The maternal grandmother of the girl filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year in federal court in Kansas on behalf of her granddaughter's estate. The suit, which remains pending, names the cities of Joplin and Baxter Springs and Cherokee County, as well as the sniper who fired the shot, as co-defendants.

The identity of the Joplin Police Department SWAT team member who shot the girl is not contained in either the lawsuit or the report and has not been made public.

911 call

The Joplin police SWAT team was called to the scene after Baxter Springs police initially responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress inside the camper trailer where Crawford lived with his daughter. The call had been placed by Shutte, who was visiting her daughter, and whispered to the dispatcher that she was being abused and needed help.

The girl's mother presumably put the phone down leaving the line open so the dispatcher could hear Crawford and Shutte arguing, as well as the child's presence near the phone. The mother was screaming for the father to get off her, according to the report.

"You're going to say that one more time and I am going to end it for you," the dispatcher heard Crawford tell her.

She screamed again and he was heard saying: "Now, it's over for you!"

Mother killed

Four officers arrived at the trailer a few minutes later and knocked on the door. Crawford opened the door part way, and the officers identified themselves as police and asked him to step out. He shut the door instead and could be heard exclaiming to Shutte: "You called the cops on me!"

His daughter pushed the door back open at that point, and officers spotted her mother on a couch inside, with the father near the girl at the door. Seeing police, Shutte stood up and made a beeline for the door, pulling away from Crawford as he tried to grab her arm.

Once outside, she turned to face her daughter in the doorway, and Crawford raised a handgun and shot her twice — in the head and neck — in front of the officers.

Those officers immediately sought cover, three behind a nearby shed and the fourth behind a truck parked on the property. Crawford began firing rounds at the officer behind the truck. Investigators know, from interviewing a friend of Crawford who was on the phone with him at the time, that Crawford believed at that point that he had shot two officers, when in fact no officers had been injured.

The standoff

The shooting of Shutte is listed in the report as having taken place about 7:19 p.m. Over the next half hour, more Baxter Springs police, Cherokee County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrived and set up a perimeter around the property. For an hour and 40 minutes, Crawford kept them pinned down, firing more than 90 rounds out the trailer's windows, striking vehicles and nearby homes.

The report confirms an assertion made in the lawsuit filed by the girl's family that Crawford, who was also on a second phone to his sister, made repeated demands for his daughter's safe removal, stating that the sister, who arrived at the scene behind police lines, was the only one he would allow to come get her.

Due to the distance between Baxter Springs and the KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT teams, Baxter police called Joplin's SWAT team for assistance. By about 9 p.m., they had arrived in full, including a three-sniper team, and a SWAT negotiator began speaking with Crawford by phone.

"I'll be honest with you. Send my sister and get my baby and everything is fine," Crawford told the negotiator. "Other than that I have hand grenades and fully automatic weapons that I am getting ready to use. Do you hear me? If you don't do this, then you are going to have a bunch of dead people on your hands."

Three more calls between Crawford and the negotiator took place over the next 20 minutes with intermittent shooting on his part. During the last call, he fired four shots out a small window on the slide-out section of the east side of the camper within the view of one of the snipers.

Sniper's view

That sniper reported that after a second volley of shots came out that side, he saw what he believed was a male figure pass back and forth before the window and stop on the left side of the window frame.

The report cites the following as the sniper's description of what happened next:

"I was presented with his upper torso and his arm. And I could tell it was that, because I could see the triangle of light between his left — his torso and his arm. I aimed at the left side of the frame of the window without hitting the framed — without hitting the frame, and I aimed up to where I thought it would be about his pectoral region and I fired a round.

"I reloaded. Just seconds later, there was a muffled shot. It didn't sound like a normal gunshot I had been hearing. The other two snipers on the west side, watching the front door, came over the radio and said they heard a muffled, a muffled, or a round fired from inside."

The report states that just after the sniper fired his round, Crawford could be heard on the phone to the negotiator and the other with his friend exclaiming that Clesslynn had just been shot in the head through the window. He told his friend, "See you later, bro," and the muffled gunshot was heard.

Aftermath

The investigation, including autopsies on all three bodies, determined that the sniper's round killed the girl and that her father then killed himself, according to the report.

The girl's body was found lying on the floor parallel to a couch in the main living area and slide-out section of the trailer. Her father's body was a few feet away in the kitchen area.

The window through which the girl was shot was situated above an arm at one end of the couch. Its blind was down when SWAT team members entered the home and found the bodies, although neither the sniper nor a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who shared the same position and view as the sniper, showed any awareness of there having been a blind down.

The shot fired by the sniper passed through the window screen and glass 4.1 feet up from the trailer floor. The child, who measured 3 feet 1 inch tall at autopsy, could not have appeared in the window at that level without having been standing on the couch, the investigation determined.

The decision

The county attorney's office noted that since the sniper's use of deadly force against Crawford was clearly justified and that he only mistakenly shot the girl instead, no charge involving an intentional crime, such as murder, applied. And since Kansas law does not recognize a charge of negligent homicide, the only question was whether a charge of involuntary manslaughter applied.

That charge would require a showing beyond reasonable doubt that the sniper acted recklessly and case law states that recklessness in Kansas requires a showing of "something more than negligence or carelessness."

The report maintains the case is similar to one in Indiana cited by the Kansas Supreme Court in another ruling. In the Indiana case, an innocent bystander entered a liquor store as it was being held up by two armed robbers. In an ensuing exchange of gunfire with the store clerk, the clerk shot and killed the bystander.

But, because he had a right to the use of deadly force in that situation and reasonably perceived the bystander to be one of the aggressors, he was found to have acted in justifiable self-defense.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.