UPDATED: No school for Whitfield County Schools on Tuesday, Dalton Public Schools to have digital learning day

Jan. 15—"Due to the severe winter weather conditions," all schools in the Whitfield County Schools system and the administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the school system said in an email.

According to Dalton Public Schools' website, "Prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff, Dalton Public Schools has made the following decision based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Due to the anticipated inclement weather for tomorrow, Jan. 16, schools will be closed for in-person instruction, but Dalton Public Schools will transition to a digital learning day.

"Students are advised to log on to their Canvas accounts to access assignments provided by their teachers. All school-related extracurricular activities are canceled for tomorrow as well.

"We are continuing to monitor weather conditions forecasted for Jan. 17 ... Following the National Weather Service update tomorrow, we will post an announcement about school for Wednesday the 17th around 5 p.m."