UPDATED: Norwich police make arrest in two bank robberies

Aug. 18—NORWICH — Norwich police, with assistance from Groton Town and City police, have arrested a man in connection with two of the four recent bank robberies in the city and said he is a "subject of interest" in the other two robberies.

Kevin Smith, 39, of no certain address, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of fifth-degree larceny and one count of sixth-degree larceny in connection with the bank robbery at Liberty Bank, 77 Salem Turnpike, and the Core Plus Federal Credit Union, 202 Salem Turnpike, both on Tuesday.

Smith is being on a $250,000 bond. His court date was not available Friday.

Police said Smith also is the "subject of interest" in the robbery at the Dime Bank, 630 Norwich Ave. in Taftville on Aug. 7 and the robbery at the Chelsea Groton Bank, 444 W. Main St. on Aug. 11.

According to the affidavits for his two arrest warrants, police initially were alerted to a hold-up alarm at the Liberty Bank at 3:03 p.m. While investigating that case, police learned of a second robbery at 3:21 p.m. at the nearby Core Plus branch.

At Liberty Bank, the teller said he watched the suspect come in the front door, wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants. The man placed multiple gray plastic bags on the counter and told the teller, "put the money in the bag, hurry up."

The teller added a $40 pack of bills with a dye pack to the $482 he put in the bag.

The dye pack exploded once the suspect had walked out the front door, spraying orange dye onto the money and the bag. The suspect dropped the bag in the parking lot.

Norwich police officer Elizabeth Harsley, positioned at the corner of Salem Turnpike and Laura Boulevard, was approached by a civilian, who said he had pulled over to let a police cruiser go by and spotted a suspicious-looking man exit the woods near the Holiday Inn, walking fast and sweating. The witness took a photo and showed it to Harsley.

Harsley brought the photo to police headquarters, where officers recognized the man as Smith from previous encounters with him. Court records show Smith was arrested by Norwich police July 28 on narcotics charges.

According to the affidavit, at the Core Plus branch, the suspect leaned over the desk and told the teller he wanted money with "no straps." When the teller pulled out rolled coin, he said, "no coin." She told police she handed the suspect 10 $50 bills with serial numbers she provided to police.

Outside, police combed the wooded area and discovered articles of clothing and sunglasses that matched what the suspect had been wearing in surveillance video and camera footage.

The investigation led police to the St. Vincent de Paul Place soup kitchen in Norwich, where police learned Smith and his girlfriend had been staying at a motel in Groton.

On Wednesday, officers from Groton Town and City police accompanied Norwich officers to the Rodeway Inn at 425 Bridge St., Groton, where Smith's girlfriend told police they were staying. Officers initially detained Smith and his girlfriend outside the room while officers searched the room.

Romanita Cruz, the girlfriend, was released and agreed to speak with police. Smith was released, but police said he then attempted to crawl through the motel room window and was arrested by Groton Town Police. He was charged Wednesday by Groton Town Police with interfering with police and resisting arrest.

Norwich police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith on charges connected with the bank robberies on Thursday. Norwich Police Lt. Anthony Gomes said Norwich served the warrant in New London Superior Court Friday morning, when Smith was arraigned on the Groton charges.

Gomes and Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley praised officers and detectives involved in the investigation and the witness, who provided the photo that helped identify Smith as the suspect.

"I want to thank the people for assisting, and all the agencies involved in the investigation," Daley said Friday.

The Norwich Police Department asks anyone with information to contact lead Detective Matthew Seidel at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3138, or the Norwich Police tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.

