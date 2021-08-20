UPDATED: OU Government Affairs Director resigns amid scandal

Aug. 20—University of Oklahoma Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods submitted his resignation Friday following a sexual assault allegation that triggered an emergency protective order.

Woods' attorney Steven Stice confirmed his client chose to resign as Woods continues to fight the allegation in court.

The emergency no-contact order was granted on Aug. 6.

The alleged victim accused Woods of an unspecified sexual assault in a parking lot on July 27. Immediately after he sent her a video "of himself masturbating," her affidavit to the court states. She also accused him of continuing to harass her "by adding me to a group chat and [introducing] me as Simone, 'who likes it rough' and 'wanted to join the group,'" her statement reads.

She accused Woods of continuing to send her messages the following day and she asked him to stop contacting her. She also claimed his wife called from both her phone and her husband's phone demanding to know the "details of the assault."

"Though it was traumatic, I gave her the information and asked her to get any additional information from the police as I had filed a statement," her affidavit reads.

Woods' accuser also stated she had met with "his employer's attorneys on this matter and [worried] about retaliation."

Stice said he was not aware of any police reports that had been submitted to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. A request for more information from the NPD was not returned.

A statement obtained by The Transcript from OU confirmed Woods is no longer with the university and stated it had completed an internal investigation into the accusations.

"The university will cooperate with law enforcement officials as appropriate should additional inquiry be necessary," the statement reads.

Woods is a former Norman Chamber of Commerce president and former employee of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.

A hearing for a final protective order is set for Sept. 2.

It is the policy of The Transcript to withhold the names of alleged sexual assault victims and minors.

Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect the most recent OU statement.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript.