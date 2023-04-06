UPDATED: Oxford shooting victim identified in confirmed road rage confrontation

Apr. 6—OXFORD — The shooting incident Monday at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Recreation Drive in Oxford has been confirmed as road rage and the victim's identity has been confirmed through his daughter's social media.

According to Chief Bill Partridge, the shooting occurred at 12:04 p.m. when two motorists got into a road rage situation while they were driving through the busy intersection.

Upon stopping, the driver of the rear vehicle reportedly exited his vehicle and confronted the driver in front of him. The front driver then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the chest.

The victim has been identified as Wayne Patrick Causey, 56, of Atlanta. That identification was confirmed by Partridge and a social media posting by his daughter, Elizabeth Johnson of Madison, Ga. Causey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tommy Joe Butts, 71, of Talladega County has been charged with one count of murder and one count of being a person forbidden to carry a firearm.

Butts remains in custody at the Calhoun County Jail with no bond on the murder charge and a $15,000 bond on the firearm charge.

