UPDATED: Palestine Band Director arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Jan. 12—The head band director for Palestine Independent School District, Adrian Alonso, 37, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 12 for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Larissa Loveless, Public Information Officer for PISD, the school district was made aware Thursday afternoon when Alonso was arrested while serving as a bus driver for a school field trip.

Loveless said the district sent a replacement driver for the remainder of the field trip.

According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, a former PISD student made a report yesterday of an inappropriate relationship between them and Alonso, including sexual contact, beginning in 2020.

A warrant for Alonso's arrest was obtained Thursday, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis for the charge of inappropriate educator/student relationship, a second degree felony.

PPD Detectives located Alonso in Fort Worth, while he was on the school field trip. Alonso was arrested and transported to the Tarrant County Jail, where he will await extradition to Anderson County.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Loveless said Alonso was immediately suspended from his duties at PISD and the school district is in full cooperation with the Palestine Police Department on the investigation.

This case is still under investigation.