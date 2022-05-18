UPDATED: Pedestrian badly injured in parking lot crash

May 18—A Rockport resident is in the hospital after a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a coffee shop parking lot.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Dunkin shop at 130 Washington St. Police Chief Ed Conley tweeted that injured person was medflighted in critical condition.

Police originally identified the pedestrian as being from Gloucester. The person is said to be approximately 70 years old.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to a police spokesperson.

A Massachusetts State Police Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Section crew was on scene gathering evidence until about 3 p.m. The vehicle involved was towed.

The incident is being investigated also by the Gloucester Police Department and the Essex District Attorney's Office.

This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.