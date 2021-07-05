Updated: Person killed by Olivia Police Officer early Sunday morning

Jul. 5—OLIVIA — A person was killed during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer after the officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning on the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue, according to a news release from the Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin.

The name, ages, and city of residence of those involved has not been released yet.

The individual shot was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic following the shooting where they were pronounced deceased, according to the release.

The release states the person who was killed was armed, though it was does not say with what, and that the person confronted the police officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m., though it does not elaborate on what or how the person confronted the officer

According to Coughlin, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived in Olivia early Sunday morning and is in charge of the investigation.

Coughlin wrote in an email that Olivia Mayor Jon Hawkinson has been active in trying to gain an understanding of the situation and providing support to the BCA.

"The BCA is in the very early stages of its investigation. We will have additional information as the investigation progresses." Minnesota Department of Public Safety Public Information Office Jill Oliveira, wrote in an email.

Oliveira also wrote that the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man who was killed following an initial autopsy and family notifications are complete. She wrote that she was not sure when that would be.

The BCA will have additional information as the investigation progresses.

The Olivia officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the BCA's investigation.