UPDATED: Police say child hit by bullet fired by Joplin officer in shootout

Apr. 5—BAXTER SPRINGS, Mo. — A round fired by a Joplin Police Department SWAT team member killed a 2-year-old girl in a domestic disturbance March 26 in Baxter Springs that also claimed the lives of both her parents, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Clesslynn Crawford died as a result of a round fired by an officer on the Joplin SWAT team that responded to a Baxter Springs police request for assistance in the handling of the disturbance in the 300 block of Wyandotte Avenue, the KBI reported in a news release Monday.

The girl's father, Eli Crawford, 37, is believed to have died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in which he purportedly fired more than 90 rounds at law enforcement officers while barricaded inside a camping trailer at the address.

The KBI reported in the release of the preliminary findings of its investigation of the incident that police were responding to a woman's 911 call for help when they first arrived at the trailer about 7:15 p.m. and knocked on the door.

Eli Crawford answered the knock but slammed the door shut again when he saw it was police, the KBI said. His daughter, Clesslynn, reopened the door and her mother, Taylor D. Shutte, 27, of Webb City, ran out while the child remained inside.

As Shutte fled, the father stepped outside the trailer and shot her multiple times and began shooting at the four police officers there as well. The officers retreated a safe distance without returning fire, although Crawford kept shooting at them, using several guns. In the meantime, the mother died of her wounds at the scene.

Police put out a mutual aid request at that point, and the Joplin SWAT team responded, along with Cherokee County sheriff's deputies, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the KBI.

At 9:25 p.m., an officer with the SWAT team fired a single round into the camping trailer, and the round struck and killed the girl, according to the KBI.

The Joplin Police Department issued a statement Monday confirming the KBI finding that the round that killed the girl was fired by a SWAT team member.

"This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident," police Chief Sloan Rowland said in the statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved."

Neither statement released Monday provided any details concerning the circumstances under which the SWAT team member fired the round that claimed the girl's life.