Updated: Police locate Pennsylvania teen who displayed knives on FCPS bus

May 4—Police have located a Pennsylvania teenager who boarded a school bus in Middletown and displayed two "very large knives in sheaths" on Thursday.

In an update at about 10:50 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that deputies had found Jesse Allen Crow, 15. He was safe, the office wrote.

Crow is a "former student from the Middletown area," according to a FindOutFirst message from Frederick County Public Schools.

He got on a school bus Thursday morning and showed students the knives, the FCSO's post said. FCPS wrote in its message that another student "videotaped the knives lying in the individual's lap and posted the video to social media."

Crow got off the bus at Middletown High School and walked away from the campus.

The sheriff's office recovered the knives, a black backpack and a jacket off campus.

Middletown schools were placed on a secure status for more than an hour as police searched for Crow on the ground and by air, meaning outside doors were locked while business inside proceeded as usual.

