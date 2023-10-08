UPDATED Police: Multiple shooters involved in gunfire at party near IUP campus; 1 dead, 8 wounded

Oct. 8—INDIANA, Pa. — Investigators have recovered thousands of pieces of evidence, including multiple firearms and numerous fired bullet shell casings, as they probe a mass shooting early Sunday at a party in Indiana County that left one person dead and eight others wounded.

"As you can imagine, this is a very complex and spread-out crime scene that we continue to work through at this time," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a press conference.

The investigation is ongoing, and Bivens said that it was unclear on Sunday afternoon how many shooters were involved as authorities seek to identify the actors.

Bivens did confirm that there were multiple shooters and that dozens of gunshots were fired inside the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township — just a mile from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and yards from Indiana Area School District buildings.

Authorities are unsure if the shooters are still in the region or if they fled; however, Bivens said that the incident is believed to be an isolated event, not an act of violence toward the community.

One of the victims — a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man — was pronounced dead at the scene and the others, all of whom are aged 18 to 23, were treated at hospitals including Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Two of the wounded had already been released while six others remained hospitalized as of Sunday. One of them, an 18-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois, was reportedly in critical condition.

Thomas Segar, IUP vice president for student affairs, released a statement confirming that two of the injured people are IUP students and telling other students that support is available.

"We understand that incidents like (this) violence are frightening and may cause continued feelings of fear and worry," Segar said. "Please know that there are many people here at the university and in the community who are trained and prepared to help you to work through your concerns."

Authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Bivens said that state troopers became aware of a private party at the community center after a noise complaint was received just after midnight Sunday.

Responding troopers were assured that the music would be dealt with, but as a precaution because of the number of people at the party, mounted troopers were sent to the center in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue to monitor the situation.

"Upon arrival, members of the mounted unit heard multiple gunshots originating from within the facility," Bivens said.

As a request for backup was made, additional gunshots reportedly rang out, and a large group of people — estimated in excess of 150 — fled the building through windows and doors.

Bivens said that troopers immediately rendered aid to obviously injured people who were collapsing outside the structure, while other troopers went inside, where more victims were located. He described their efforts as "appropriate" and "heroic."

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. urged the community to cooperate with state police during the investigation. He said that several agencies, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are working to protect the community and bring the "bad actors to justice."

He said that resident should contact state police even if they don't believe the information they have is relevant, and he asked that neighbors and businesses near the Chevy Chase Community Center review security and doorbell cameras for evidence about the incident or those who fled.

Police tape surrounded the community center Sunday afternoon. Stray shoes, jackets and other personal effects were strewn through the yard, next to used medical gloves, gauze and other items. An attached porch had a section of railing broken out, with chairs and benches on it overturned.

This is IUP's homecoming weekend, but the party was not an IUP-sanctioned homecoming event.

Neighbors who chose not to be identified congregated on the street and condemned the violence.

"This is not a representation of the community," one said.

Another described the shooting as "crazy," adding that the situation didn't make sense.

Manzi, who serves on the center's board of directors, said the facility plays an integral role in the community, serving meals to those in need and acting as a space for socialization. Veterans Community Gardens is next door, and Kennedy-King Park — where people play basketball and pickleball and a playground stands — is behind the center.

Authorities did not release the name of the group or individuals who rented the building for the private event, but did say that attendees used an app to pay to get in, one of multiple leads that also include possible surveillance videos from inside the building.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the ATF are offering a combined $15,000 reward for identification of the shooters.