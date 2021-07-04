UPDATED: Police: No officers shot as standoff continues in Weaver

Jul. 4—No police officers have been shot in a continuing standoff on Bailey Road in Weaver, according to Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush.

Police had been engaged with a single shooter who had barricaded himself in his home earlier Saturday night, the chief of police said. The man appeared to be alone in the residence, he said, and had fired at officers responding to a 911 call.

"They were shot at, but I do not have confirmation that any were hit," Bush said shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He said more information would be released by the city when the situation was resolved.

Police vehicles lined the street at 7:30 p.m., just past a sign welcoming visitors to Weaver's Buckhorn community at the intersection of Bailey Street and Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway. Several gunshots could be heard coming from around a bend in the road.

The site of the shots was not visible from a spot where Jacksonville and Oxford medical staff had cordoned off the area from the public. An Oxford Police Department armored rescue van arrived at around 8:30 p.m., and a helicopter maintained a vantage point in the sky for at least an hour into the evening.

Ambulances were called forward around that bend at 8:40 p.m., but by 9:30 paramedics had yet to proceed to the scene.

During the course of the incident, Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis issued a statement of reassurance to Buckhorn community residents, telling them "police are on scene and the incident is being managed."

According to the mayor's statement, which was shared on social media, the situation was "isolated to a single house and there is no threat to the general community."

The statement continued, "I want to stress that there is no threat to the Weaver community and the [scene] is secured by law enforcement personnel. This is an active situation, please keep all calls to the Police Dept to emergencies only."

Earlier in the evening, a large number of Anniston police cars had been seen leaving the vicinity of the Noble Street Festival around 6:50 p.m.

