Updated: Police say suspect shot and killed after firing at officers

Dec. 27—WEATHERFORD — A man was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in a reported stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

Weatherford officers were initially dispatched to the area near York Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report out of Georgia when a pursuit ensued, according to a press release.

During the pursuit, the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Michael Lee Delaney, Jr., 32, was involved in an accident near the intersection of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Mineral Wells Highway. Once his vehicle came to rest, police said he exited the vehicle and opened fire on law enforcement.

"The officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," according to WPD.

The department added that no officers were injured during the incident, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

As of 11:30 a.m., a heavy presence of law enforcement vehicles had the intersection closed off to traffic traveling along U.S. Highway 180. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.